Timaya features Phyno on new single, 'Eff All Day'

On August 10, 2021, veteran Nigerian artist, Timaya announced his new single, 'EFF All Day' featuring Penthauze Records boss, Phyno.
The new song will mark Timaya - the new dad's - first collaboration with Phyno since 2017's 'Telli Person.'
The new single was announced via Instagram when Timaya wrote that, "EFF ALL DAY ft @phynofino 15–8–21. Let’s go."
On August 12, 2021, the song dropped with a video featuring a bevvy of beautiful women. 'Eff' stands for the expletive curse word, 'F*c*k.' The song is meant to document a hedonistic life of debauchery from the perspective of a made man.
