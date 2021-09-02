Tim Lyre releases new video for, 'Real'

In ‘Real,' the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer spares no use of his poetry skills as he puts pen to rhythm and carries through a slow but intentional use of distinct instruments to achieve a dynamic bop with a soulful backdrop in the tune.

In his own words, "We made this video with the intention to tell the story as authentically as possible. It’s like a moving painting, shot with different beautiful parts of Lagos as the backdrop. The nature of the city is that it never stops or sleeps, so telling my story in the midst of the nonstop hustle and bustle is very representative of that and quite apt.

"I’ve always wanted to tell stories that cut through the noise and this visual helps to drive that message home. I hope you enjoy watching it every bit as much as we enjoyed making it."

Artist: Tim Lyre

Song Title: Real

Genre: R&B

Album: Worry <

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: Outer South

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD