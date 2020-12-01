Tim Lyre has been ubiquitous. But every time he’s showed up in 2020, he’s done something worthwhile. On Prettyboy D-O’s ‘Odeshi,’ he produced one of the best Nigerian verses of 2020. On November 27, 2020, he released his Caribbean-inspired five-track EP which documents sex and attraction.

The EP opens up the Ragga-Fusion/Dancehall track, ‘F.’ The beat sounds like a bridge between Drake’s ‘Find Your Love’ and ‘Toast’ by Koffee as it toasts to gangster and ‘on sight’ culture in relation to attraction. Shalom Dubas returns the favour to Tim Lyre.

Just like Lyre delivered one of the best Nigerian verses on D-O’s track, Dubas does the same on ‘F.’ Her flows are amazing as she effortlessly switches between Yoruba, Igbo, Pidgin and English. She also interestingly interpolates ‘Chop Life Crew’ by MOJO. ‘F’ is crying for a posse cut remix and Lyre should oblige.

‘Rewind’ rides on Dancehall rhythms with R&B essence. In the end, it’s a Bashment record on which Lyre and JVSH deliver chronicles of sex. ‘K.A.P’ follows the same Caribbean influences to produce similar chronicles of attraction and sex.

Former 100 Crowns act, Torna compliments Lyre’s occasional dabbles in Yoruba with his own dabbles in Igbo. And yeah, that hook is fire.

‘AllMyWeed’ is the best song on this EP. Its R&B essence uses ‘weed’ as a symbol of dedication. To Lyre, marijuana is something dear and if he offers it to a woman to spend the night, then the affection is deep. The record features a great piece of songwriting and an amazing hook.

At the end of the day, the attraction seems to end in a tale of longing on, ‘Poison Wine.’

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.5 - Victory