T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

He vividly paints an image of struggles and anticipation in the lead singles Try and Sometimes as he gets Nigerian Olamide on the Sometimes remix both of which have done well in the Nigerian music charts landing on Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria and Top 25 Lagos. Delivering gritty lyrics on contemporary afrobeat instrumentals, TI Blaze delivers an inspirational yet groovy project.

Referring to the music on his EP as his present and the title as his future, TI Blaze vividly expresses what is in store for his fans. He employs South African breakout star Blxckie and fellow Nigerian singer/songwriter Rasaqi in “Basic” as they deliver a serene yet braggadocios number on a mellow backdrop.