The Plug merges with TopBoy Entertainment, announces Tobi Mohammed as Managing Partner

TopBoy, a service-based agency, will bring to bear its strength in ideation, solutions and marketing for brands across a vast array of thematic areas, while The Plug retains its identity as a management-based client servicing company across music, art and sports. The Plug also runs one of the biggest music distribution companies in Africa with some of the biggest hits to her credit.

An award-winning entertainment and tech entrepreneur in his own right, Tobi (fondly known as Alhaji Popping) will be bringing to the fore, an extensive wealth of experience garnered from his curation of memorable youth events, execution of culture placement, strategy, content creation and advisory under the umbrella of his company, TopBoy Entertainment.

Speaking on the partnership. Tobi said: “This partnership ratifies the long-time relationship of both management and consultancy agencies, dating back to the first year of the Mainland block party in 2018.”

“Individually, the journeys of Asa, Bizzle and I are inspirational blueprints in discovering, developing and managing highly successful talent while creatively deepening the perception and consumption of entertainment within and beyond Africa. Hence, the formalisation of our longstanding collaboration will see us harness the individual strengths of each Managing Partner across multiple ventures and create a juggernaut that will dominate the industry for many years,” he further added.

Tobi joins Bizzle and Asa as Managing Partners. Speaking on the merger they said: “Tobi’s formal addition to the team underscores our steadfast commitment to not only providing structure and platforms for African talents to showcase their distinct originality but also to helping brands with solutions that push the boundaries of consumer experiences.

“Tobi brings with him fresh, contagious energy geared towards fixing/solving complex individual and corporate client problems and this will translate nicely to our bottom lines as a company. He is a relatable, high-energy character that has embodied excellence across all his ventures and we look forward to a sustained partnership." commented.

The combined talent management portfolio of all three partners boasts a wide range of highly successful African artists including Davido, Oxlade, BOJ, Focalistic, CKay, Victony, Bella Shmurda, DJ Titanium, Djs Maze & Mxtreme, to name a few.