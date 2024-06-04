Ruger is set to kick off busy summer with exciting new singles

The singles are set to be released on June 5, 2024, ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the superstar who has been on a steady ascension since breaking into the mainstream in 2020.

For his latest single 'Luv Again', Ruger discusses the issues of romantic complication while restating his familiar playboy stance over a captivating mid-tempo Konto bounce.

For 'Make Way', Ruger deploys a mid-tempo bounce as he sweet tongues his love interest while promising her a good time in his quintessential bad boy fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

These new singles will be released under Ruger's new imprint Blown Boy which he created after parting ways with D Prince's Jonzing World.

Ruger kicked off 2024 with the release of a joint EP 'RnB' with BNXN which had the hits singles 'Romeo Must Die', 'Poe', and 'Ilashe'.