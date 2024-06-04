Breaking news:
Ruger is set to kick off busy summer with exciting new singles

Adeayo Adebiyi

The multi-talented star Ruger is set to release 2 songs.

The singles are set to be released on June 5, 2024, ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the superstar who has been on a steady ascension since breaking into the mainstream in 2020.

For his latest single 'Luv Again', Ruger discusses the issues of romantic complication while restating his familiar playboy stance over a captivating mid-tempo Konto bounce.

For 'Make Way', Ruger deploys a mid-tempo bounce as he sweet tongues his love interest while promising her a good time in his quintessential bad boy fashion.

These new singles will be released under Ruger's new imprint Blown Boy which he created after parting ways with D Prince's Jonzing World.

Ruger kicked off 2024 with the release of a joint EP 'RnB' with BNXN which had the hits singles 'Romeo Must Die', 'Poe', and 'Ilashe'.

His latest releases 'Make Way' and 'Luv Again' are set to warm up listeners ahead of a busy 2024 summer with his European Tour set to kick off on June 21 in France. During the tour, Ruger is scheduled to perform across 7 countries and 12 venues.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

