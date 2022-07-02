These two tracks are aimed at presenting the stage of their lives that they are now in, with the hope that it would give their fans a better understanding of them and their current situation.
The GroovyTwo releases new two-track single pack titled 'Gs Link Up'
In anticipation of their EP release later this year, The GroovyTwo will be releasing a two-track single pack titled 'Gs Link Up' on Saturday July 2 2022.
'Gs Link Up' is a collaborative endeavor with Loyay Enzo, and the rap duo is hoping to expand their listener base outside their existing circle of influence while also retaining their primary brand identity.
The project was produced and engineered by BIGBADCUBIX and the project artwork was designed by Akanji (808sandhighlife).
Following the release of this single pack, there will be more singles and eventually an EP that will contain some if not all of the preluding singles.
Listen to 'Gs Link Up' Here
