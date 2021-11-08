RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Cavemen, Olamide, D Smoke, Peruzzi, Flavour and more to feature on Phyno's fourth solo studio album

The album will be a follow-up to 2019 effort, 'Deal With It.'

Phyno says he doesn't liked to be boxed as just an Igbo rapper. (Instagram/PhynoFino)
On October 25, 2021, Nigerian rapper, Phyno announced his fourth solo studio album, Something To Life For via his Instagram page @phynofino.

The album will be released on November 12. The 16-track album will feature The Cavemen, Olamide, D Smoke, Peruzzi, Flavour, Jay Teazer, J Dess, Pappy Kojo and Anjulite. Producers on the album are Chillz, Rexxie, Masterkraft, Ransombeatz, Blaq Jerzee and more.

In Phyno's esteemed career, he has produced the classic album, No Guts, No Glory, the commercially successful The Playmaker and the critically acclaimed, Deal With It.

He also released the collaboration album, 2 Kings, with his brother and friend, Olamide.

