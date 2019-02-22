We at Pulse have made finding not just new songs but the best of new songs easy in our weekly compilation of the 10 songs you need to listen to.

With the presidential elections postponed to the weekend of February 23, 2019, Nigerians turned to music yet again for hope, inspiration and a reason to stay happy.

And in return, our favourite stars as well as upcoming talents have filled the music space with plenty of the finest of sounds across all genres.

Here are the 10 new songs you need to listen to this week

Jay Phizzle ft Gee 4 - 'Power' [Gbese]

The talented producer, Jay Phizzle who is the man behind DJ Neptune's 'Wait' featuring Kizz Daniel, one of the smash singles for 2018, is out with his own single to kick off the new year.

'Power' features Gee 4 and the duo deliver this House inspired vibe that will surely make you dance.

Cloud9ne - 'Choc Souffle' feat Joey Jam

Promising rapper Cloud9ne teams up with Joey Jam on this new one they title 'Choc Souffle'. Comparing their music to the Chocolate Souffle, the duo come through with this sweet banger that sounds as smooth as the taste of a well served dish.

The Afterparty - 'Herbs and Shrooms'

The Afterparty has this new one he titles, 'Herbs and Shrooms.'

I discovered this song through a friend and I have been addicted since first listen. The smooth vocals, vulnerable lyrics, addictive adlibs and the slow, sweet melody just captures your thoughts and pull you into his world as you listen.

LISTEN HERE

DPO Billz - 'For You' feat Jae Wonder

Dpo Billz features Jae Wonder on his latest single, 'For You.'

We may have gone past the Valentine season but love is one that is never limited to time and on 'For You', rapper Dpo Billz rolls out promises of his undying affection and wish to spend all he has on his interest with Jae Wonder providing a complementary vocals to state his case.

NTG - 'Special' feat Tret Malloy

'Special' feat. Tret Malloy is the second official single from NTG.

The love themed record has a slow, dancehall vibe to it with Tret working his magic on the vocals.

Cobany - 'Renegade'

Cobany, an alumni of the Hennessy VS Class Cypher returns with this rebellious anthem, 'Renegade.'

Working on a soon to be released project, Renegade sets the tone for what is expected to be a career shifting project.

Linking up with regular producer Kayne, Renegade is a booming trap song embellished with stinging but soothing piano and string lines, garnished with 808s, hard kicks and snares making up an ensemble that mimics hip-hop classics.

LISTEN HERE

Dapo - 'Mariana' featuring DJ Spinall

Dapo has just dropped his first official single for the year 'Mariana' Featt DJ Spinall.

Following the success story from his debut last year, he teams up with industry heavyweight DJ Spinall for this smash hit single. The song was produced by fast rising producer Rage.

Jasper's Riddle - 'The River'

Jasper’s Riddle’s begins his journey to music greatness with this acoustic song he titles, 'The River.'

The debut release reflects his chameleon-like ability to soak up what is happening around him and to interpret it in his own unique way, with elements of rock, neo-soul and even flamenco heralding the arrival of a true 21st Century polymath.

Emy P - 'Sade'

Space Entertainment 's Frontline act, Emy P comes through with a banging love jam titled SADE. Produced by Rex Made It with the visuals directed by Otu Sally.

Fiziedeen - 'Old Customer'

Fiziedeen uses 'Old Customer' to tell the story of his time on the scene and his awareness of how things works around him.

The song is produced by Jonn Deux.