Tha Boy Myles returns with new catchy tune, 'Roma'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising artist Tha Boy Myles has released a new single he calls 'Roma'.

Artist: Tha Boy Myles

Song Title: Roma

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producer: Qasebeats

Tha Boy Miles - 'Roma'
Length: 2 minutes 45 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Kronik Records/Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: Keen to build on the momentum that he has accrued over the last two years, his new release, 'Roma,' is a stylistic return to the balmy flows and word-bending alchemy of the 'Mylestone' EP bolstered by live instrumentals that are retrofitted for his tranquil voice.

Atop a buttery instrumental produced by rising producer, Qasebeats, Tha Boy Myles assures his love interest of his unshakeable commitment to her mentally, physically, and financially. His delivery is poignantly slowed down enough for the intent of his words to ring true and, when operating at this level, only few can come close to the unfiltered brilliance of Tha Boy Myles.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

