ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I don't own a single camera - TG Omori

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ace video director TG Omori has revealed that he doesn't own any video recording equipment.

TG Omori reveals he doesn't own any video recording equipment
TG Omori reveals he doesn't own any video recording equipment

Recommended articles

Although the effect of music videos has diminished, they still serve as the primary avenue for artists to put a face to their names. In the current Afrobeats ecosystem, TG Omori has emerged as the most sought-after video director who has worked with the biggest names in the business.

In a recent interview with the Zero Conditions Podcast, TG Omori while sharing his journey into video production stated that he doesn't own a single video recording equipment.

"I only own a computer I use to edit videos in my office," TG reveals on the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TG, there are production studios he works with that provide him with the equipment he needs to shoot.

In the interview, TG also shared how first opted to become for acting at the Wale Adenuga PEFTI academy due to financial constraints that stopped him from pursuing video editing.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

I don't own a single camera - TG Omori

I don't own a single camera - TG Omori

Chidinma Ekile refuses to speak on relationship with Kizz Daniel or Flavour

Chidinma Ekile refuses to speak on relationship with Kizz Daniel or Flavour

If I'm not given awards, I will buy them - Portable

If I'm not given awards, I will buy them - Portable

Here's what you need to know about Mo Abudu's latest projects

Here's what you need to know about Mo Abudu's latest projects

I had pins, cowries in my body - Chinwetalu Agu on his spiritual attack

I had pins, cowries in my body - Chinwetalu Agu on his spiritual attack

Portable shares the reason behind his dispute with Seyi Vibez

Portable shares the reason behind his dispute with Seyi Vibez

Netflix unveils exciting slate of 7 new Nigerian films and series

Netflix unveils exciting slate of 7 new Nigerian films and series

Olamide's 'Unruly' records third highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria

Olamide's 'Unruly' records third highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Olamide talks about creating YBNL on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

6 artists leading the Afrobeats to the World charge

6 artists leading the 'Afrobeats to the World' charge

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party