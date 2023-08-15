I don't own a single camera - TG Omori
Ace video director TG Omori has revealed that he doesn't own any video recording equipment.
Although the effect of music videos has diminished, they still serve as the primary avenue for artists to put a face to their names. In the current Afrobeats ecosystem, TG Omori has emerged as the most sought-after video director who has worked with the biggest names in the business.
In a recent interview with the Zero Conditions Podcast, TG Omori while sharing his journey into video production stated that he doesn't own a single video recording equipment.
"I only own a computer I use to edit videos in my office," TG reveals on the podcast.
According to TG, there are production studios he works with that provide him with the equipment he needs to shoot.
In the interview, TG also shared how first opted to become for acting at the Wale Adenuga PEFTI academy due to financial constraints that stopped him from pursuing video editing.
