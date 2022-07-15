He emphasizes that fame, brotherhood, notoriety and stardom are important- but should never distract artistes from paying attention to the bottom line & winning in the game of business.
Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'
#FeatureByTerryTheVoice - 'Cheques' is yet another musical tour-de-force where Terry The Voice utilizes his unique voice in clarifying that financial freedom is the ultimate goal.
This comes on the backdrop of a lot of talented and gifted African artistes who attain incredible heights of fame, but then descend to penury, destitution and some who end up seeking financial help from fans on social media.
Terry incorporates his artistic idiosyncrasies such as a deep baritone, rich melodious delivery and a mentality foreign from mainstream thinking- into his message.
