RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTerryTheVoice - 'Cheques' is yet another musical tour-de-force where Terry The Voice utilizes his unique voice in clarifying that financial freedom is the ultimate goal.

Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'
Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'

He emphasizes that fame, brotherhood, notoriety and stardom are important- but should never distract artistes from paying attention to the bottom line & winning in the game of business.

Recommended articles
Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'
Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques' Pulse Nigeria

This comes on the backdrop of a lot of talented and gifted African artistes who attain incredible heights of fame, but then descend to penury, destitution and some who end up seeking financial help from fans on social media.

Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'
Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques' Pulse Nigeria

Terry incorporates his artistic idiosyncrasies such as a deep baritone, rich melodious delivery and a mentality foreign from mainstream thinking- into his message.

Listen HERE.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTerryTheVoice

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Chiké & Flavour reaffirms that love is 'Hard To Find' with a new pulsating single

Chiké & Flavour reaffirms that love is 'Hard To Find' with a new pulsating single

Chocolate City's Major AJ drops explosive 'Retroverse' EP

Chocolate City's Major AJ drops explosive 'Retroverse' EP

Fast-rising singing sensation Lucianne returns with sizzling Afro R&B single 'Te Amo'

Fast-rising singing sensation Lucianne returns with sizzling Afro R&B single 'Te Amo'

Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'

Terry The Voice shares a tantalizing single 'Cheques'

Waje and Tiwa Savage combine for new single 'All Day'

Waje and Tiwa Savage combine for new single 'All Day'

Chike and Flavour drops new serenading tune 'Hard To Find'

Chike and Flavour drops new serenading tune 'Hard To Find'

Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'

Adekunle Gold drops new single '5 Star'

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Quartermax studios marks Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday with teaser for ‘The Adventures of Captain Blud’

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art