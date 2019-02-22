The much anticipated collaborative tape from two of the finest Hip-Hop acts on the scene, Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz has been released.

2019 has seen the Hip-Hop community get off to a flying start with the release of new projects, sustaining the solid work they achieved in the past year.

From the likes of Show Dem Camp who kicked things off with the release of ''Clone Wars IV'' to Falz's ''Moral Instruction''and iLLBliss and Teck Zilla's ''IllyZilla'', the projects have poured in and two former members of the Swat Root assemble that also had the likes of Modenine have now contributed to this with the release of their joint project.

'For The Culture' is a 12 track project that showcases the elite rappers at their best and features guest appearances from another Veteran and former Swat Root member, Overdose who has been absent from the scene for a while.

Other contributors to the project include, Jesse Jagz, Eve Urrah, Zouwah, Dammy Krane and Ayuba Tete with production largely handled by Pherow.

In Terry's words, this is one album dedicated to the Hip-Hop culture in Nigeria.

LISTEN TO FOR THE CULTURE HERE