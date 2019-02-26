Though individual artists, Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz's biggest industry win was when their collaborative single, 'Sample Remix' won the Best Rap Single at the Headies 2009 and they aim to recreate this magic on the full-length project, For The Culture.

Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz make a predictable duo, both having careers similar to effigies in a shrine, ever present furniture in the Nigerian Hip-hop house, constantly worshiped and occasionally scorned at.

While Terry perhaps has never been anyone's number one emcee at any point in his career, he will long be remembered in more ornate terms than rappers who for a transient period hugged the spotlight and gathered all the fame.

From his days as a member of the Swat Root, Terry remains the 'Last Man Standing' from the lot that includes talented rappers like Modenine, Overdose, Rule Clean, Six Foot Plus, Eldee XL and at the latter stage, Pherowshuz. He has been here perpetually and the forever young MC has transcended with time.

While Terry's career has earned him a name as a reputable emcee and street-rap purist, Pherow's long-established rap skills has overtime taken the back seat becoming a prominent producer who is capable of recording discernible beats peppered with eccentric samples.

Having paid their dues, there is so much to get them frustrated but the duo have kept it at, finding a way to keep their sounds right and in a decade of constant cultural shifts, experimentation and overwhelming cynicism towards the culture, they stay evolving, releasing new materials and helping to midwife the next generation of rappers unto the scene.

When they released the classic record, 'Sample Remix,' it was one that made their harmony more evident, creating a yearning from their fans for an album to complete the brilliance of the musical synergy they share.

It has been 10 years since that win and the duo have now reunited this time for their first full length body of work as they hope to recreate the magic that was sparked a decade ago.

While a glance at the tracklist shows 12 tracks, the tape actually boasts of nine full songs with three skits, a fair number already released as singles.

The lead single, 'Messi Ronaldo' set things off ambitiously as the pair compare themselves to the very best of their times.

'Look Easy' featuring Zouwrah who leads with a nineties type verse is one that instantly catches the heart with Terry's breezy flow and occasional references.

The album features a handful of guest supports from new artists but it is old-time collaborator, Overdose that catches the eye featuring on three singles, 'Ba Su Bayani', which literally translates to 'Explain it to them', 'O.T.W' and 'Sexy Lady' that also has Dammy Krane.

His stylistic trademarks are still present, the husky voice, though slightly toned down, and punchy bars that always made him stand out on a verse.

There are countless quotables from 'Cold' which features Jesse Jagz, the ''J Town John Snow'' in Kingly form as they pay homage to the city of Jos.

While the first half of the album is filled with light songs that yet packs a punch, the closing five tracks are where the excitement is really turned up a further notch with more impressive rap and head turning bars.

Graffiti, a posse cut credited to Murpheus Rhymz featuring Kevin Words and DIA is the tape's hardest joint, depicting words finely painted on beats as the emcees come out hard-hitting and aggressive on each line with Pherowshuz's rhyme scheme stealing the show on this one.

''I bring words to life and I watch them penetrate like ink on a canvass, cos I'm Picasso with the flow, listen as I paint,''

''Spitting Murpheus Rhymes, using Kevin Words, leave haters DIA like Rapman does.''

Terry writes a letter to the future as they get sensual and poetic on 'Black is Beautiful' featuring Eve Urrah on the hook, rapping about self appreciation while Pherow again comes through with a distinct and philosophical verse.

''The world changes every day, so every day change something, even when you lose that is another chance to gain something, one more thing instead of teaching girls to escape from rape, let's teach boys not to rape.''

'Stoopid' [Freestyle] comes heavy with samples of Jay-Z's 'Unto The Next One' as they unpack their lyricism on this gem delivered with commanding prowess.

Sexy Lady is the album's final track, a long recorded song that never should have made the tape as it falls short of providing it with the befitting end that it deserves, failing to live up to the intensity of the tracks before it.

In rap, collaborations have largely been the key to unlocking the next level of greatness and one can tell that having scored their biggest moment working together, that is the thinking of these natural collaborators, that has led to the actualization of 'For The Culture.'

The album is a celebration of a once glorious era, one that reminds you of what once was and serves a taste of their growth, evolution and maturity.

The real beauty of the album is in its sound, production is fresh and modern, playing off samples which accentuates Terry and other rappers lyrical flows, providing them with the creative comfort to flourish.

Lyrically, Terry doesn't delve too far away from familiar territory mostly sounding like someone just having fun while occasionally expressing bite and angst but Pherowshuz is the one who distinguishes himself on the tape, hardly wasting words every time he rapped, dripping with authority and untouchable wordplays with each bar, seizing this opportunity to carefully make his skill ring true in the listener’s mind, especially those new to his rap.

'For The Culture' more than lives up to the promise of its title. While the young cats are doing their bit to spark a resurgence of the genre, it is special when pioneers continuously contribute to stimulating the scene with vibrant offerings and this Terry and Pherow have achieved with a studded album bubbling in assuredness, exciting collaborations and absolute triumphant jams.

Rating: 3.5/5

