Love for Teni is definitely 120% percent more than what it was before as fans, family and supporters from all over were treated to an unforgettable night that featured some of Nigeria’s biggest and brightest stars.

The night started off cool and some up and coming acts like Ryan were tasked with loosening up the crowd. They didn’t have to do too much because the crowd was already charged and ready for a night of explosive fun, and they would not be disappointed.

Teni’s Billionaire experience showcase turns Monday night party like no other

As the party music played on, Teni came out to set the tone for the night and she seemed to stoke an already flaming fire. Noise poured across Eko Convention Centre, showing love for the superstar. Performing songs like “Case”, Teni wasted no time in getting people off their seats and all were happy to oblige.

The party was just getting started apparently because DJ Crowd Kontroller and hypeman Shody came on to take the intensity level up another notch. A lovely mix of all and new hits gave everyone a thousand and one reasons to keep on dancing. Before long superstars, Mayorkun and Zlatan came out to a very welcome atmosphere and the vibes became apparent immediately.

Teni in keeping with the theme of the night showed that she has the highest taste in supporters, Wizkid came out to show Teni some love and no one could be more thrilled. The show was already clocking at epic heat levels when Tiwa Savage came out to adoring fans who just wanted more and more of the superstar.

The billionaire experience was in full gear and a few people got the first-hand experience with the prizes that were given away. Prices ranging from #1 Million Naira to cool gifts like phones were given out in the spirit of good cheer.

The show was refreshed by Pepsi from start to finish and the best was yet to come as Teni brought out her friends, Skibii, Falz and DJ Neptune for a first of its kind performance of their hit song “Daz How Star Do”. Fans were more than thrilled to vibe with them. The night finally came to an end in awesome fashion as Teni got the crowd pumped before performing her monster hit Billionaire.

Pepsi has free ticket hookups for other shows in this Tasty December so hit them up @Pepsi_Naija on Instagram and Twitter and Pepsi Nigeria on Facebook.

