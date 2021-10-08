RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Teni releases four new versions of her song on 'Moslado Refixes'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The newly created project features a DJ Six7even Amapiano Remix and the Moslado Refix with Pheelz.

Teni who previously blessed us with “Moslado” which was part of her highly successful album “Wondaland” is determined to remind music lovers yet again of her music power and versatility as she hit the studio for a remake of the single in 4 different versions.

The Compilation is a project certain to blow the minds of everyone and reiterate the fact that Teni is a super talent.

Listen here

