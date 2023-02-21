ADVERTISEMENT
Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 54th NAACP Image Awards was held virtually to celebrate black excellence in art and entertainment.

Tems, Wizkid, Beyonce

The night saw Beyoncé pick up her 25th NAACP Image award as she won the best album for 'Renaissance'.

Nigerian megastar won an award for best contemporary collaboration for his contributions to Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday'.

Tems also continued her International ascension as she picked the prize for best outstanding international song for her exploits on 'Lift Me Up' off 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

SEE FULL WINNERS LIST BELOW.

Outstanding International Song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

Outstanding Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

