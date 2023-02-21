The night saw Beyoncé pick up her 25th NAACP Image award as she won the best album for 'Renaissance'.
Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards
The 54th NAACP Image Awards was held virtually to celebrate black excellence in art and entertainment.
Nigerian megastar won an award for best contemporary collaboration for his contributions to Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday'.
Tems also continued her International ascension as she picked the prize for best outstanding international song for her exploits on 'Lift Me Up' off 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
SEE FULL WINNERS LIST BELOW.
Outstanding International Song
“No Woman No Cry” – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Positive” – Erica Campbell
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Cuff It” – Beyoncé
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff
Outstanding Album
“Renaissance” – Beyoncé
