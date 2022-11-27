The singing sensation was nominated for the award alongside fellow Nigerians CKay and Fireboy.
Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]
Nigerian international singer-songwriter Tems has won the Best New Artist award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.
Beyonce was the night biggest winner as she took home the award for the Best Album for 'Reinassance', Song of the Year for 'Break My Soul', and Best Collaboration for 'Make Me Say It Again, Girl'.
The 2022 Soul Train Awards was held at on Saturday, November 26 2022 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
See Full Winners List
Album of the Year
- An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
- Breezy, Chris Brown
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
- R&B Money, Tank
- WINNER: Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Special, Lizzo
Song of the Year
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
- “Last Last,” Burna Boy
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Video of the Year
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- “Have Mercy,” Chlöe
- “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
- “Last Last,” Burna Boy
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
- WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Best New Artist
- CKay
- Coco Jones
- Dixson
- Doechii
- Fireboy DML
- Muni Long
- Steve Lacy
- WINNER: Tems
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R.
- WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
- LizzoMary J. Blige
- SZA
- Tems
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Charlie Wilson
- WINNER: Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Lucky Daye
- PJ Morton
Best Collaboration
- “Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
- “Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
- “Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- “Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
- WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
- “Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
- “Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine
Certified Soul Award
- Chaka Khan
- Charlie Wilson
- Diana Ross
- WINNER: Mary J. Blige
- Maxwell
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
- “Church Girl,” Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
- “I Hate U,” SZA
- “Last, Last,” Burna Boy
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Best Dance Performance
- WINNER: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- “Have Mercy,” Chlöe
- “Persuasive,” Doechii
- “Pressure,” Ari Lennox
- “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
- “We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
- “Woman,” Doja Cat
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- CeCe Winans
- Erica Campbell
- Fred Hammond
- Major.
- Marvin Sapp
- WINNER: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
- Tamela Mann
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Legend Award: The Time
Lady of Soul Award: Xscape
