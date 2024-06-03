ADVERTISEMENT
Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems performs songs off her upcoming debut album at Tiny Desk.

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance
Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Assisted by a live band, Tems opened her performance with a rendition of her single 'Me & U' which earned a nomination for Best Gospel/Inspiration song at the 2024 BET Awards.

She followed up with a performance of 'Ice T' off her debut EP 'For Broken Ears'.

She performed an unreleased RnB song titled 'Unfortunate' from her soon-to-be-released debut album 'Born In The Wild'.

She also premiered another song off her album titled 'Forever' which packs Cathy Funk, Jazz, and Rumba elements that give listeners an insight into what to expect from 'Born In The Wild'.

Tems closed her performance with a rendition of her latest single 'Love Me Jeje' on which she samples the classic Nigerian song 'Love Me Jeje' by Seyi Sodimu & Shaffy Bello.

This marks Tems' second showing at the Tiny Desk after delivering a home performance in 2022 as part of the promotions for her sophomore EP 'If Orange Is A Place'. Her latest performance is part of NPR's celebration of Black Women with Tems being one of the 9 Black female artists who will be gracing the Tiny Desk Stage.

Her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is set to be released on June 7, 2024, and it will pack 18 tracks with guest appearances from Nigerian Grammy-nominated superstar Asake and American hip hop star J Cole.

Watch Tems' full Tiny Desk performance below.

