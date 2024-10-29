RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems is a big fan of American rapper Lil Wayne.

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne
Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

Recommended articles

According to Tems, her love for hip-hop started at a young age when she was introduced to rap by her older brother.

"My brother is the one that introduced by to rap because he used to listen to a lot of rap music...That's how I got the influences," she said.

"I used to pretend to be Lil Wayne when I was younger," Tems shared on the podcast while highlighting 'Mrs. Officer', 'Mr. Carter', 'Comfortable', and 'Hustle Music' as some of her favourite Lil Wayne records.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if she has a rap voice, the Oscar-nominated singer shared that she does although she was reluctant to show.

"It is a little cringy," she jokingly said about trying to cosplay a rapper.

Tems further shared that she is yet to meet Lil Wayne but she's eager to meet the New Orleans rapper and she hopes it happens soon.

Tems' love for hip hop is evident in her debut album 'Born In The Wild' where she crafted a rap record 'T Unit' she also featured Grammy-winning American rapper J Cole on 'Free Fall'.

Tems has collaborated with several rappers including Future on the Grammy-winning single 'Wait For U' featuring Drake who also recruited her for 'Fountain' off his album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch Tems' full interview on The Cruz Show below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Mr Macaroni says he became fearless after his #ENDSARS protest arrest

Mr Macaroni says he became fearless after his #ENDSARS protest arrest

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Nollywood director, Tosin Igho unveils trailer ahead of his movie, ‘Suspicion’

Nollywood director, Tosin Igho unveils trailer ahead of his movie, ‘Suspicion’

KOHDEE releases debut EP 'Sweet Karma', a purposeful journey through love

KOHDEE releases debut EP 'Sweet Karma', a purposeful journey through love

Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Headies Awards

Afrobeats Throwbacks: 10 unforgettable moments in Headies history

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release