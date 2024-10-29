Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

According to Tems, her love for hip-hop started at a young age when she was introduced to rap by her older brother.

"My brother is the one that introduced by to rap because he used to listen to a lot of rap music...That's how I got the influences," she said.

"I used to pretend to be Lil Wayne when I was younger," Tems shared on the podcast while highlighting 'Mrs. Officer', 'Mr. Carter', 'Comfortable', and 'Hustle Music' as some of her favourite Lil Wayne records.

When asked if she has a rap voice, the Oscar-nominated singer shared that she does although she was reluctant to show.

"It is a little cringy," she jokingly said about trying to cosplay a rapper.

Tems further shared that she is yet to meet Lil Wayne but she's eager to meet the New Orleans rapper and she hopes it happens soon.

Tems' love for hip hop is evident in her debut album 'Born In The Wild' where she crafted a rap record 'T Unit' she also featured Grammy-winning American rapper J Cole on 'Free Fall'.

Tems has collaborated with several rappers including Future on the Grammy-winning single 'Wait For U' featuring Drake who also recruited her for 'Fountain' off his album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

