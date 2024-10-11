RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems excitedly draws the curtain on 'Born in the Wild' North American tour

Damilola Agubata

The superstar singer and songwriter is elated about the successful completion of the North American leg of her 'Born in the Wild' tour.

Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages]
Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages]

Recommended articles

In a recent Instagram post, the Lagos-born Grammy award winner thanked her team, family and fans for the support she has enjoyed so far.

"Born in the wild Tour #Northamerica has successfully come to an end! All I’m filled with is joy and gratitude for this experience, my team, my family and most especially my wonderful fans. I feel like I’m part of something that’s much bigger than me. I’m glad to have met so many beautiful souls. And to have fallen in love with you all. Thank you!"

The 'Burning' crooner already kicked off the European leg of the five-part (including Asia and Africa) worldwide tour on June 11, 2024, in Eventim Apollo, London while the North American leg commenced on August 22, 2024, in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supporting acts who have opened for her include American singer Naomi Sharon, Lekan, and Nigerian American singer Godwin.

ALSO READ: Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

The concerts are expected to continue into November with locations for the Australian leg announced as Melbourne, Brisbane, and Moore Park. Locations for the Africa leg are yet to be announced. However, proposed date for its commencement is October 19, 2024.

Records she has performed during the tour across locations include 'Not An Angel', 'Love Me JeJe', 'Burning', 'Wickedest', and 'Damages'.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK-based Afrobeats sensation Oshamo unveils debut Ep 'First Of My Kind'

UK-based Afrobeats sensation Oshamo unveils debut Ep 'First Of My Kind'

I believe Tinubu will fix Nigeria - Actor Yul Edochie amid economic crises

I believe Tinubu will fix Nigeria - Actor Yul Edochie amid economic crises

Tems excitedly draws the curtain on 'Born in the Wild' North American tour

Tems excitedly draws the curtain on 'Born in the Wild' North American tour

Dwin, The Stoic releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Master of Ballads'

Dwin, The Stoic releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Master of Ballads'

Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

Oxlade earns first RIAA certification with his global smash hit

Oxlade earns first RIAA certification with his global smash hit

We have better actors - Bob Manuel Udokwu on Idris Elba playing Okonkwo

We have better actors - Bob Manuel Udokwu on Idris Elba playing Okonkwo

Actor Bob Manuel Udokwu reacts to people calling him their 'crush'

Actor Bob Manuel Udokwu reacts to people calling him their 'crush'

META: A groundbreaking musical collaboration celebrating unity through sound

META: A groundbreaking musical collaboration celebrating unity through sound

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido