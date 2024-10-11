Tems excitedly draws the curtain on 'Born in the Wild' North American tour

In a recent Instagram post, the Lagos-born Grammy award winner thanked her team, family and fans for the support she has enjoyed so far.

"Born in the wild Tour #Northamerica has successfully come to an end! All I’m filled with is joy and gratitude for this experience, my team, my family and most especially my wonderful fans. I feel like I’m part of something that’s much bigger than me. I’m glad to have met so many beautiful souls. And to have fallen in love with you all. Thank you!"

The 'Burning' crooner already kicked off the European leg of the five-part (including Asia and Africa) worldwide tour on June 11, 2024, in Eventim Apollo, London while the North American leg commenced on August 22, 2024, in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supporting acts who have opened for her include American singer Naomi Sharon, Lekan, and Nigerian American singer Godwin.

The concerts are expected to continue into November with locations for the Australian leg announced as Melbourne, Brisbane, and Moore Park. Locations for the Africa leg are yet to be announced. However, proposed date for its commencement is October 19, 2024.

Records she has performed during the tour across locations include 'Not An Angel', 'Love Me JeJe', 'Burning', 'Wickedest', and 'Damages'.