Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

The single is one of the songs on her sophomore EP 'If Orange Was A Place' released in 2021.
The song soared to commercial success after Tems gained international mainstream attention following her defining appearance on Wizkid's global smash hit 'Essence'.
'Found' has garnered over 119 million Spotify streams making it one of her most streamed songs in her impressive discography.
With her latest certification, Tems now boasts of 3 platinum certifications with Future's 'Wait For U', 'Free Mind', and 'Found'.
She recently earned RIAA gold certifications for her Billboard Hot 100 charting song 'Higher' and for her EP 'For Broken Ears' which made her the first Nigerian female artist to have an RIAA gold-certified album. She also joined Rema and Wizkid as the only Nigerian artists with RIAA-certified projects. Wizkid's fourth album 'Made In Lagos' and Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' have both certified RIAA gold.