Tekno set to return with new single

The new single is titled, 'Mufasa.'

On February 21, 2022, celebrated Nigerian star and Universal Music Group act, Tekno, has announced his new single, 'Mufasa.'

The new single will be released on February 23, 2022.

It will also be the self-acclaimed 'King of Afro-pop's' first song since his ill-fated debut album, Old Romance.

The new single derives its title from the classic, Lion King. Simba's father was named Mufasa. Purely for comical effect, Tunde Ednut also shares the name.

