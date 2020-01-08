The popular music producer spent quality time on the Recital Hall stage at Muson Center sharing tips on career success in the music industry in Nigeria. Tee-Y who has produced top hits for many local and international acts shared his journey into the industry and how he was able to master the craft.

Tee-Y Mix shares his journey to becoming a successful producer

He leant to play the piano at his choirmaster’s house and later developed an interest in music production when he began to visit his friend who was managing his sister’s studio.

Having been in the choir, he found it interesting that instead of scoring people’s songs as is done in the choir, he creates new songs. Temitayo developed his interest and went on to get proper education on sound engineering.

Tee-Y said he didn’t have any pressure. Although he opined that the journey wasn't smooth, he didn't exactly have anything to worry about. “If I was too hungry, I’ll go to my father’s house to eat.” The inspiration to be the best at what he does came from the sheer love he has for the craft. In no time, Tee-Y had taken over Abuja and later became popular in Lagos. In his last notes to the MTN-Muson scholars, he reiterated that a lot of brainwork and strategy is needed to thrive in the industry. “To become a music producer, you must be talented, creative, understand sounds and how it affects moves and get conversant with the right technology and software”.

