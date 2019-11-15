Earlier in the year, American superstar, Taylor Swift accused Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun of bullying her for years.

This came after Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Ventures purchases Big Machine Records which owns masters to Taylor Swift's first four albums. The acquisition of Big Machine by Ithaca means rights to those Swift albums have now become a property of Ithaca Holdings - Swift didn't like it.

Taylor Swift accuses Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of preventing her from using her music. (Instagram/Taylor Swift)

Around 12:00 am CAT, the singer again took to Twitter to cry out that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records are preventing her from using her music on the American Music Awards and for a Netflix documentary about her life.

During the statement which was dropped on her other social media accounts, she also says Carlyle Group has been associated with Jared Kushner in the past. Since the event unfolded, Twitter has been commenting;

