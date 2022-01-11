RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tam X releases eye-catching music video for 'Baná'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Tam X just has just released an eye-catching music video for his smash hit single titled Baná.

Tam X releases eye-catching music video for 'Baná'
Tam X releases eye-catching music video for 'Baná'

Directed by Kingtula Films, the visuals are so captivating. Baná, produced by spellz, has gained traction across the country.

Recommended articles

The creativity that comes with the Baná music video gives credence to why Tam X is one of the most promising young talents in the country. Vocally gifted and hardworking, there's something about him that oozes stardom.

With Tam X's debut EP release party planned for February before his UK media tour at the end of the same month, he promises to work his socks off to become one of the most sought-after Afrobeats artists.

Signed to Music Geeks Entertainment, Christened Tamarameiyayeifa Bunuzigha, Tam X has made several media appearances and performed at many concerts. His highly anticipated debut EP titled Mass Appeal will take the industry by storm.

Click on the link to watch Tam X “Bana” music video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=h-MlBkOAT3U

Tam X - Bana (Official Video)

Follow on Socials: Instagram and TikTok - @imtamx_, Twitter And Triller - imtamx

----

#FeaturebyTam X

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' stays at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' stays at No. 1

Seun Kuti's wife Yeide celebrates him as he turns 39

Seun Kuti's wife Yeide celebrates him as he turns 39

Kaffy opens up about divorce from husband Joseph Ameh

Kaffy opens up about divorce from husband Joseph Ameh

Tam X releases eye-catching music video for 'Baná'

Tam X releases eye-catching music video for 'Baná'

Sandra Iheuwa reverts to husband's name on Instagram days after split

Sandra Iheuwa reverts to husband's name on Instagram days after split

Actress Doris Ogala clears air about marriage, says she is still in her husband's house

Actress Doris Ogala clears air about marriage, says she is still in her husband's house

Actress Nkechi Blessing recounts how she sold her car to complete her house

Actress Nkechi Blessing recounts how she sold her car to complete her house

'The moment I saw you at the ATM, I knew you were my wife' - BBNaija's Omashola writes fiancee

'The moment I saw you at the ATM, I knew you were my wife' - BBNaija's Omashola writes fiancee

Alpha Ojini is at his most reflective on ‘Tears Are Salty For A Reason’ [Pulse EP Review]

Alpha Ojini is at his most reflective on ‘Tears Are Salty For A Reason’ [Pulse EP Review]

Trending

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Nigerian artist Portable [Instagram/PortableOmolalomi1]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2021

Lojay LVNATTN album cover via Google

Here are the top 5 most powerful co-signs in Nigerian music

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Wizkid and Burna Boy