‘Talk to me after you get a solo hit’ Ruger fires at BNXN

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Ruger is again at loggerheads with fellow star BNXN after the release of BNXN’s sophomore EP ‘Bad Since 97’.

Details: On Thursday, 25th August 2022, Afrobeats sensation BNXN released his sophomore EP titled ‘Bad Since 97’.

Following the release, BNXN took to Twitter to tweet a celebratory post of his album reaching the number one spot on Nigeria’s Apple Music Album Chart.

In the post, BNXN used the captionWhat if I, What if I, What if I…Cook” which is likely a derivation of Ruger’s hit single ‘Girlfriend’.

The post comes as a veiled dig at Ruger with whom he recently had a public spat over his hitmaker status.

Ruger replies: It will appear that BNXN’s use of a derivation of Ruger’s lyrics didn’t sit well with the Nigerian Ragga king.

In an unexpected reply, Ruger tweeted “Get a solo hit then talk to me fatty bum bum” in an open attack at BNXN.

The swipe follows Ruger’s earlier claim that BNXN doesn’t have a solo hit hence they weren’t on the same level.

Readers will recall that BNXN and Ruger engaged in a war of words after Ruger claimed that he was a bigger star than BNXN when replying a fan who told him BNXN was bigger than him.

In his reply, Ruger insisted that unlike him, BNXN can’t boast of solo hits.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
