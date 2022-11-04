Artist: Guchi
Talented singer Guchi drops exciting EP, 'Purple Diary'
Nigerian singing sensation Guchi has returned with an exciting EP she calls 'Purple Diary'
Album Title: Purple Diary
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 4th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Shyboy,), (Track 2 - Duktor Sett), (Track 1, 3, 4, 5 - Chech), (Track 6 - Sound Boy
Song Art:
Length: 16 minutes 31 seconds
Features: 2 - Ladipoe, Yemi Alade
Label: PG Records Entertainment / MAD Solutions LLC
Details/Takeaway: 'Purple Diary' puts on display Guchi's talent, as she delivers six refreshing tracks, all packed with her signature vocal goodness. Love remains the hot topic and it is approached from varying angles, with the right dose of toxicity that her Zoomer fans live for. Hip-hop lovers are not left out as Ladipoe brings genre balance to the Afropop ballad playground
