RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented singer Guchi drops exciting EP, 'Purple Diary'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Guchi has returned with an exciting EP she calls 'Purple Diary'

Guchi - 'Purple Diary'
Guchi - 'Purple Diary'

Artist: Guchi

Recommended articles

Album Title: Purple Diary

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 4th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Shyboy,), (Track 2 - Duktor Sett), (Track 1, 3, 4, 5 - Chech), (Track 6 - Sound Boy

Song Art:

Guchi - 'Purple Diary' Back Cover
Guchi - 'Purple Diary' Back Cover Pulse Nigeria

Length: 16 minutes 31 seconds

Features: 2 - Ladipoe, Yemi Alade

Label: PG Records Entertainment / MAD Solutions LLC

Details/Takeaway: 'Purple Diary' puts on display Guchi's talent, as she delivers six refreshing tracks, all packed with her signature vocal goodness. Love remains the hot topic and it is approached from varying angles, with the right dose of toxicity that her Zoomer fans live for. Hip-hop lovers are not left out as Ladipoe brings genre balance to the Afropop ballad playground

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sensational singer Moliy is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Sensational singer Moliy is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

Suté Iwar and Wurld join forces for new single 'Judah Lion'

Suté Iwar and Wurld join forces for new single 'Judah Lion'

Vybz Kartel, Patoranking, and Spice combine for new single, 'Worlds Apart'

Vybz Kartel, Patoranking, and Spice combine for new single, 'Worlds Apart'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Guchi, Runtown, Burna Boy, Seyi Vibez, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Guchi, Runtown, Burna Boy, Seyi Vibez, and others

Talented singer Guchi drops exciting EP, 'Purple Diary'

Talented singer Guchi drops exciting EP, 'Purple Diary'

Emerging Afro-pop artiste Lummy on his music, style & inspiration

Emerging Afro-pop artiste Lummy on his music, style & inspiration

New kid on the block, Kamirly announces music debut with Amapiano rhythm titled 'High Level Banger'

New kid on the block, Kamirly announces music debut with Amapiano rhythm titled 'High Level Banger'

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Davido and Wizkid live.

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'