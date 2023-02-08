Rex Borz has established himself as a powerful presence in the music industry, with a rising reputation for his technical talents, flair, and delivery.
Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'
Rex Borz, a Nigerian hip hop artist, continues to fascinate fans with his emotive and lyrically-driven music, which combines his own distinct style with melodic hip hop elements.
Artist: Rex Borz
Song Title: Snowstorm
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: February 6th, 2023
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 37 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Rex Borz
Details/Takeaway: Rex Borz, who is from the same state as Mavin Records' flagship performer Rema, utilises music to communicate with his audience, amusing, motivating, and influencing them with his opinions and experiences. Rex Borz has maintained his musical flexibility throughout his career, exploring both pop and hip hop tracks while remaining committed to his craft.
Rex Borz is more driven than ever to make a difference and leave his stamp on the music industry, inspired by Rema's success. His most recent release, the freestyle 'Snowstorm,' delves with the subjects of love in government, between friends, and between lovers. This theme is congruent with his previous record 'Love and Loyalty,' on which he collaborated with rapper Billy BTG and songwriter/singer Owizzy.
