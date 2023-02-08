Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

Details/Takeaway: Rex Borz, who is from the same state as Mavin Records' flagship performer Rema, utilises music to communicate with his audience, amusing, motivating, and influencing them with his opinions and experiences. Rex Borz has maintained his musical flexibility throughout his career, exploring both pop and hip hop tracks while remaining committed to his craft.

Rex Borz is more driven than ever to make a difference and leave his stamp on the music industry, inspired by Rema's success. His most recent release, the freestyle 'Snowstorm,' delves with the subjects of love in government, between friends, and between lovers. This theme is congruent with his previous record 'Love and Loyalty,' on which he collaborated with rapper Billy BTG and songwriter/singer Owizzy.