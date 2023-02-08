ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rex Borz, a Nigerian hip hop artist, continues to fascinate fans with his emotive and lyrically-driven music, which combines his own distinct style with melodic hip hop elements.

Rex Borz
Rex Borz

Rex Borz has established himself as a powerful presence in the music industry, with a rising reputation for his technical talents, flair, and delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Artist: Rex Borz

Song Title: Snowstorm

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: February 6th, 2023

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Rex Borz - 'Snowstorm freestyle'
Rex Borz - 'Snowstorm freestyle' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 37 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Rex Borz

Details/Takeaway: Rex Borz, who is from the same state as Mavin Records' flagship performer Rema, utilises music to communicate with his audience, amusing, motivating, and influencing them with his opinions and experiences. Rex Borz has maintained his musical flexibility throughout his career, exploring both pop and hip hop tracks while remaining committed to his craft.

Rex Borz is more driven than ever to make a difference and leave his stamp on the music industry, inspired by Rema's success. His most recent release, the freestyle 'Snowstorm,' delves with the subjects of love in government, between friends, and between lovers. This theme is congruent with his previous record 'Love and Loyalty,' on which he collaborated with rapper Billy BTG and songwriter/singer Owizzy.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afro-pop sensation Lojay is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Afro-pop sensation Lojay is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video

Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 to 22 weeks

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 to 22 weeks

Portable finally reveals why he is always 'fighting' on social media

Portable finally reveals why he is always 'fighting' on social media

'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates

'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's mum passes away

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's mum passes away

'BBTitans': Miracle OP blames Thabang for the fight between Khosi and Jenni O

'BBTitans': Miracle OP blames Thabang for the fight between Khosi and Jenni O

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]