T-Classic releases new single, 'Makaveli'

Afropop sensation, T-Classic makes his debut this year with a rousing summer-esque banger titled “Makaveli,” released via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and available now on digital stores.

T-Classic earned himself an incredible boost to his music profile after he showed his penchant for delivering teen pop anthems, which were released in succession and backed by the viral influence of social media. It is from this same potpourri where his previous music hits have emerged that his brand-new single is scooped out of.

“Makaveli” is unlike any of T-Classic’s already popular songs. The track reveals a different edge to his versatility in music as he dials back from his familiar theme of love and switches things up this time around to present a banger that’s upbeat in nature, giving a feel of summertime goodness and powered with enough potential to light-up the dance floor. Fans are definitely going to find this new brand of Classical Boy, a much needed and welcome fix.

With the promise of more from where this kindling vibe comes, T-Classic will stay unraveling himself so ensure to keep your eyes peeled.

