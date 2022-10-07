Artist: Supaakos
Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home'
Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home' with which he's set to captivate listeners.
Song Title: Take You Home
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 7th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 11 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Sweet Musiq / Riosoundz Entertainment Worldwide
Details/Takeaway: UK-Born Nigerian singer and Songwriter, Supaakos has dropped a brand new single titled ‘Take You Home’. Supaakos' most recent single satisfies the desire for melodies and lyrics that foster private times.
Supaakos began his career as a rapper and has since been able to meld his sound into a very lovely, delicate form of fusion of Afro Pop, Afrobeat, and RnB.
The budding singer has already worked in the studio with a number of notable performers from the Nigerian music industry, including Simi, Yung6ix, Dbanj, Riosoundz, and Ycee, to mention a few. Some of his musical influences include R.kelly, Jay-z, Kanye West, Drake, Wizkid, Dbanj, 2baba and more.
