Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home' with which he's set to captivate listeners.

Supaakos - Take-you-Home
Supaakos - Take-you-Home

Artist: Supaakos

Read Also

Song Title: Take You Home

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 7th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Supaakos - Take-you-Home
Supaakos - Take-you-Home Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 11 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sweet Musiq / Riosoundz Entertainment Worldwide

Details/Takeaway: UK-Born Nigerian singer and Songwriter, Supaakos has dropped a brand new single titled ‘Take You Home’. Supaakos' most recent single satisfies the desire for melodies and lyrics that foster private times.

Supaakos began his career as a rapper and has since been able to meld his sound into a very lovely, delicate form of fusion of Afro Pop, Afrobeat, and RnB.

The budding singer has already worked in the studio with a number of notable performers from the Nigerian music industry, including Simi, Yung6ix, Dbanj, Riosoundz, and Ycee, to mention a few. Some of his musical influences include R.kelly, Jay-z, Kanye West, Drake, Wizkid, Dbanj, 2baba and more.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

