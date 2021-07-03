RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Masterkraft's 'Masta Groove' EP is filled with delightful dance music and you might want to check it out

Masterkraft has had a delightful start to 2021.

Masterkraft's 'Masta Groove' EP is filled with delightful dance music and you might want to check it out. (OneRPM)

On July 2, 2021, legendary Nigerian producer, Masterkraft released his seven-track dance music EP, 'Masta Groove.'

The EP features Sarkodie, Seun Kuti, Vector, Mr. Talkbox, Larry Gaaga, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour and Selebobo. All tracks were produced by Masterkraft himself and mixed by Stormatique, a seasoned sound engineer.

Masterkraft has had a delightful start to 2021. He's produced 'Hallelu' featuring Bella Shmurda and Zlatan as well as 'Egbon' featuring Phyno. He's also produced Justin Beiber's Afrobeats remix to 'Peaches' featuring Omah Lay and Universal Music act, Alpha P.

This is Masterkraft's first project since Crossroads EP with Vector in 2020.

You can stream this EP HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

