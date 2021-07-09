American singer, Lucky Daye features on Adekunle Gold's new record, 'SINNER'
'Sinner' follows a love story with subtle dysfunctional, possibly broken or even toxic tendencies.
Date: July 7, 2021
Song Title: Sinner
Artist: Adekunle Gold featuring Lucky Daye
Genre: Afro-pop, R&B, Afroswing
Producer: TBA
Album: TBD
Video Director: TBA
Label: Platoon
You can play the song below;
