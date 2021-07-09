RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American singer, Lucky Daye features on Adekunle Gold's new record, 'SINNER'

'Sinner' follows a love story with subtle dysfunctional, possibly broken or even toxic tendencies.

Adekunle Gold in braided and beaded hair {net ng}

Details: Lucky Daye is an American artist signed to Tunji Balogun's Keep Cool. Earlier in the year, AG Baby began his journey to Afro Pop Vol. 2 with the single, 'It Is What It Is.'

Date: July 7, 2021

Song Title: Sinner

Artist: Adekunle Gold featuring Lucky Daye

Genre: Afro-pop, R&B, Afroswing

Producer: TBA

Album: TBD

Video Director: TBA

Label: Platoon

Adekunle Gold feat Lucky Daye - Sinner (Official Audio)

