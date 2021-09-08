RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Uchechi Emelonye's 'Little Black Bird' is record of the year material

This is the type of song that people need to listen to.

Details/Takeaway: The song inspires a troubled young, black girl. It highlights her strength and her inner magic aboard a brilliant ballad. This is the type of song that people need to listen to.

The song is a soundtrack for every black girl out there. She is only 21.

Artist: Uchechi Emelonye

Song Title: Little Black Girl

Genre: Alternative, Sentimental Ballad

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 6, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: Atta Otigba

Video Director: Sesan

You can listen to the song below;

Uchechi Emelonye - Little Black Bird (Official Video)

