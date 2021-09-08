Details/Takeaway: The song inspires a troubled young, black girl. It highlights her strength and her inner magic aboard a brilliant ballad. This is the type of song that people need to listen to.
Uchechi Emelonye's 'Little Black Bird' is record of the year material
This is the type of song that people need to listen to.
Recommended articles
The song is a soundtrack for every black girl out there. She is only 21.
Artist: Uchechi Emelonye
Song Title: Little Black Girl
Genre: Alternative, Sentimental Ballad
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 6, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: Atta Otigba
Video Director: Sesan
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng