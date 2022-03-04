RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tory Lanez features on Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy (Remix)'

The song was initially released on his EP, 'God Is Bigger Than Man.'

Skiibii + Tory Lanez = Baddest Boy Remix. (AFRICORI)
Skiibii + Tory Lanez = Baddest Boy Remix. (AFRICORI)

Takeaway: About the exploits of a male character in wealth and sex, it is laced with braggadocio and rollercoaster content.

Artist: Skiibii featuring Buju

Song: Baddest Boy (Remix)

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of release: March 4, 2022

Label: TBD

Producer: Runcheck

Sound Engineer: TBD

Video Director: Unlimited LA

Album: God Is Bigger Than Man

Listen below;

