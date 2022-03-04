Takeaway: About the exploits of a male character in wealth and sex, it is laced with braggadocio and rollercoaster content.
Tory Lanez features on Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy (Remix)'
The song was initially released on his EP, 'God Is Bigger Than Man.'
Recommended articles
Artist: Skiibii featuring Buju
Song: Baddest Boy (Remix)
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of release: March 4, 2022
Label: TBD
Producer: Runcheck
Sound Engineer: TBD
Video Director: Unlimited LA
Album: God Is Bigger Than Man
Listen below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng