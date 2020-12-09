Details/Takeaway: After the single was released, Reminisce wrote on his Instagram page, "I love how singers bring words to life tru music & I always wanted to do a Rapper/Singer project.

"Finally that dream is becoming a reality. Let me introduce you to the 1st song off that project, ft Ogbontarigi Olorin & Fellow Manutd Fan @adekunlegold with the tu si! #TOXIC Produced by @sesstheprblm out 12am (Dec 9th)."

Sadly, both AG and Alaga could only watch on as Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League about two hours before this song dropped. *holds laugh*

Artist: Reminisce and Adekunle Gold

Song Title: Toxic

Genre: Afro-pop, Vibe

Album: Vibes and Insha Allah

Date of release: December 9, 2020

Label: LRR

Producer: Sess

Video Director: TBA

You can play the song below;