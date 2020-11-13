Details/Takeaway: The album was created by a 21-year-old and a teenager, who were in different locations. Psycho YP has released seven previous bodies of work, but this would be Azanti's debut.

Artist: Psycho YP and Azanti

Album Title: Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I

Genre: Afro-pop, R&B, Trap, Lo-fi

Date of Release: November 13, 2020

Producers: Big Fish, Remy Baggins, Jaylon, Malin Daya, Johnson IP, Azanti, Lorenzo, Dr Fuse, 44DB

Album Art:

Length: 8 songs, 22 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: TBA

Singles: 2 - Focused and Caro

You can play the EP HERE.