Details/Takeaway: 'Koleyewon' is Yoruba for 'They will not understand.' in the video for the song, Naira Marley played out his own radical version of EndSARS protests as he takes on the members of SARS and puts them through the harsh realities that they put Nigerian youths through.
Naira Marley is set to release his second body of work.
Artist: Naira Marley
Song Title: Koleyewon
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: December 11 2020
Label: Marlian
Producer: Rexxie
Video Director: DK
