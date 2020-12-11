Details/Takeaway: The track will be available through AWAL and is taken from his upcoming debut solo album, 'The Prodigal' which is expected early next year.

This new project will feature collaborations with Singah, Wande Coal, Simi, Teni, Tamar Braxton, Mohombi, DJ Switch, Tiwa Savage and OvieKelz.

Announcing the new single Mr. P says: “Through my journey in life and as an artist, every battle I've won; big and small has been because I followed my instincts. When you know exactly who you are and what you're capable of, you learn to trust yourself. And that has made it easy for me to follow my lead."

Date: December 11, 2020

Song Title: Follow My Lead

Artist: Mr. P featuring Wande Coal

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: The Prodigal

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

You can play the song below;