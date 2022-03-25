RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MI Abaga features Chillz on new single, 'Daddy'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song reintroduces M.I as a renowned artist; ready to deliver lines and bars that have a good hook on listeners. As always, he is unmatched in the music industry.

Artist: MI Abaga featuring Chillz

Song Title: Daddy

Genre: Rap, Afro-swing

Date of release: March 25, 2022

Producer: Chillz

Album: TBD

Label: TBD

Video director: TBD

Details: In 2018, Abaga released Rendezvous, a playlist. It was the last time Chillz and Abaga collaborated publicly on a song.

“Daddy” is the lead single off M.I’s forthcoming project that promises to be more than exciting for his fans. This project has been specially curated to put the rapper in a new light and reaffirm his stance as one of Africa’s finest artists.

