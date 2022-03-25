Artist: MI Abaga featuring Chillz
MI Abaga features Chillz on new single, 'Daddy'
The song reintroduces M.I as a renowned artist; ready to deliver lines and bars that have a good hook on listeners. As always, he is unmatched in the music industry.
Song Title: Daddy
Genre: Rap, Afro-swing
Date of release: March 25, 2022
Producer: Chillz
Album: TBD
Label: TBD
Video director: TBD
Details: In 2018, Abaga released Rendezvous, a playlist. It was the last time Chillz and Abaga collaborated publicly on a song.
“Daddy” is the lead single off M.I’s forthcoming project that promises to be more than exciting for his fans. This project has been specially curated to put the rapper in a new light and reaffirm his stance as one of Africa’s finest artists.
