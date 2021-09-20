Details/Takeaway: Lavish Ghost is a Nigerian born recording artist and songwriter. Born Osaze Joseph Obayagbona on the 20th of September, in Agege, Lagos State, he became the talk of the town in 2018 with release of popular hit track, 'Lavish'
Lavish Ghost releases new single, 'VibeRaton'
The song is a lead to his forthcoming EP.
Lavish Ghost, however, experienced his musical breakthrough in 2018 but has been in the music scene since 2011 where he began as a rapper, then a producer, singer and has since then been consistent in the music scene.
Lavish Ghost has made a name for himself as he has gone on to collaborate with a host of various entertainers which has brought him even more fame and prominence in the music industry.
This song is a brief fast tempo song that displays positive ambience and will have you dialing it back for several replays. It emits positive vibes and Lavish ghost wants everyone to put on their dancing shoes with this new single off his forthcoming EP .
Artist: Lavish Ghost
Song Title: VibeRatom
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: September 20, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: KillerTunes
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song HERE.
