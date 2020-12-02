Date: December 1, 2020

Song Title: Jaiye Remix

Artist: LadiPoe featuring Aluna and Sigag Lauren

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, EDM

Producer:

Album:

Video Director:

Label:

Details/Takeaway: This World AIDS Day, Nigeria’s most influential record label, Mavin Records, and (RED) are joining forces to fight two pandemics: AIDS and COVID-19. Launched today, the remix of the single 'Jaiye' by Mavin Artist LADIPOE, featuring Aluna and Sigag Lauren, will be available to stream and download worldwide.

Proceeds from the song will support RED’s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Doubling the impact, funds raised from every stream of the single will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $10,000.

The remix is a teaser to the Afrobeats-inspired DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III album which will be available on streaming services worldwide in early 2021.

“With everything that’s gone on in the world this year, we wanted to share a message of hope. Yes, things are tough, but it’s important for us to appreciate the good times and to enjoy and celebrate with the people around us,” said Don Jazzy, Founder and President, Mavin Records.

“In Africa, even in times of pain and uncertainty, music is a uniting force. I’m proud that we can use it to bring some lightness and support an important cause at the same time,” Don Jazzy continued.

“We are proud that our biggest African collaboration to date is with the incredible artists of Mavin Records and world-renowned producer Don Jazzy. While times may be difficult, they have chosen to harness the power of music to help (RED) in our fight against AIDS and COVID-19. Our goal for this partnership is to have a significant impact on the global health systems that are in need of urgent support,” said Jennifer Lotito, (RED) President and Chief Operating Officer.

The upcoming DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III will be curated by the legendary Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy, and artist, Aluna. It will feature tracks by leading hitmakers and Mavin artists including Rema, Johnny Drille, and Crayon, and remixed by world-renowned DJs and producers including Don Jazzy himself.

Proceeds from the album will go directly to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response in sub-Saharan Africa.

You can stream the song below;