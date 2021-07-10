GOZ teams up with producer, Yung Willis for new single, 'Money Anthem'

Goz’s bounce on the beat is characteristic of Afro-Trap (which is a subgenre of HipHop and American Trap) but with an Afrobeats touch that brings it home.

He calls his sound Afro-drill and is confident that it’ll soon go mainstream.

In Money Anthem, GOZ alludes to the state of the Nation in a scintillating style as he depicts Nigerian politicians sharing money & the Nation's wealth while they ignore the people. On the chorus, he can be heard singing “Share Money, Share Funds” as he jokingly urges the government to share the funds and let it go round, so more citizens can ball or indulge in the excesses that life has to offer.

It's high-energy music and definitely one to lift the spirit.

Pulse Nigeria

According to GOZ, he wanted to create something everyone can relate to and the topic is definitely one the Nigerian Public can relate to as we all need our own, “Money Anthem”.