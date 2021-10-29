RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa feature on Mayorkun's sophomore album, 'Back In Office'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Mayorkun's debut album is titled, The Mayor Of Lagos. As a sophomore, Back In Office is such a brilliant album title.

Mayorkun holds listening party at Terra Kulture. (Avante/Sony)
Mayorkun holds listening party at Terra Kulture. (Avante/Sony)

Artist: Mayorkun

Recommended articles

Album Title: Back In Office

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Afrobeats, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife,

Date of Release: October 29, 2021

Producers: Fresh VDM, Speroach, Telz, Clemzy, Que Beats, Semzi, Junior Taurus, Phantom Beats, Tempoe, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 7 songs, 19 minutes

Features: 5 - Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Single: 3 - Back In Office, Let Me Know, Holy Father

Label: Sony Music West Africa/Columbia Records

Details/Takeaway: Mayorkun's debut album is titled, The Mayor Of Lagos. As a sophomore, Back In Office is such a brilliant album title. After Mayorkun's stellar year, during which he was named artist of the year by many publications, he was expected to release his sophomore but it never dropped.

When he announced the album, he wrote that, "Became the “Mayor Of Lagos” in 2017, 4 years later, The Mayor is “Back In Office” for another tenure.. My sophomore album is out now."

Speaking about his evolution with Lootlove on Apple Music Radio, Africa Now, he says, "I think for me, I've grown as a person, as well as being an artist. I've had to unlearn different things. I had to learn new things. These things are evident in the project. You’ll figure out that this guy is really grown up from what he used to be.

"First of all, I have the best fans in the whole world. Ride or die. Yes. To forever and beyond. I didn't completely not leave some songs that they'll remember my old self with. But I gave chances for experiments. It’s balanced in a way."

STREAM HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran actor Joshua Johnson is dead

Veteran actor Joshua Johnson is dead

Somadina returns with new single, 'Supersoma'

Somadina returns with new single, 'Supersoma'

Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa feature on Mayorkun's sophomore album, 'Back In Office'

Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa feature on Mayorkun's sophomore album, 'Back In Office'

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

Here is why Larry Gaaga's 'Egedege' is trending [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Here is why Larry Gaaga's 'Egedege' is trending [Pulse Editor's Explainer]

Lota Chukwu is working on a documentary film for FIFA

Lota Chukwu is working on a documentary film for FIFA

Gigi Hadid splits with Zayn Malik, addresses rift between mum and partner

Gigi Hadid splits with Zayn Malik, addresses rift between mum and partner

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

Singer Zayn Malik accused of hitting partner Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda

Trending

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Jay Z reveals why included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid and Justin Bieber (Twitter/Tidal)

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege.' (TBD)

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]