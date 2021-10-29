Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa feature on Mayorkun's sophomore album, 'Back In Office'

Album Title: Back In Office

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Afrobeats, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife,

Date of Release: October 29, 2021

Producers: Fresh VDM, Speroach, Telz, Clemzy, Que Beats, Semzi, Junior Taurus, Phantom Beats, Tempoe, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 19 minutes

Features: 5 - Flavour, Joeboy, Victony, Gyakie and DJ Maphorisa

Tracklist:

Single: 3 - Back In Office, Let Me Know, Holy Father

Label: Sony Music West Africa/Columbia Records

Details/Takeaway: Mayorkun's debut album is titled, The Mayor Of Lagos. As a sophomore, Back In Office is such a brilliant album title. After Mayorkun's stellar year, during which he was named artist of the year by many publications, he was expected to release his sophomore but it never dropped.

When he announced the album, he wrote that, "Became the “Mayor Of Lagos” in 2017, 4 years later, The Mayor is “Back In Office” for another tenure.. My sophomore album is out now."

Speaking about his evolution with Lootlove on Apple Music Radio, Africa Now, he says, "I think for me, I've grown as a person, as well as being an artist. I've had to unlearn different things. I had to learn new things. These things are evident in the project. You’ll figure out that this guy is really grown up from what he used to be.