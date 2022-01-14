RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fiokee releases new album, 'MAN'

Motolani Alake

Released on Fiokee's 40th birthday, the album sees Fiokee join Osagie Osarenz as A&R.

Fiokee - The Man. (TBD)
Fiokee - The Man. (TBD)

Artist: Fiokee

Album Title: MAN

Genre: Afro-pop, R&B,

Date of Release: January 14, 2022

Producers: Tuzi, Fiokee, DJ Coublon, Jaypizzle, Yalababayala, Xtofa, Spark

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 14 songs, 42 minutes

Features: 28 – T-Classic, Jean & Alex, Nelson Freitas, Masterkraft, Bella Shmurda, Yemi Alade, Chike, Gyakie, Guchi, Kelvyn Boy, Peruzzi, Layydoe, Ric Hassani, Clem, The Cavemen, Umu Obiligbo, Maua Sama, Lirical, Simi, Oxlade, D-Black, Sefa, Vector, Ada Ehi and Nosa

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Label: OneRPM

Singles: NIL

Details/Takeaway: Released on Fiokee's 40th birthday, the album sees Fiokee join Osagie Osarenz as A&R.

When he announced the album, he wrote that, "I am really excited and proud to be releasing my debut album titled “MAN” on the 14th of January 2022, I need all your support for this, as we are about to achieve this huge milestone together! #MANTheAlbum #FiokeeIsMAN #OMGItsFiokee."

He also thanked everyone who worked on it, "hank you for always riding with me these 2 decades! I present you the track list for my forthcoming debut “MAN” the album! #FiokeeIsMAN #MANTheAlbum #OMGItsFiokee."

The album was mixed by Swaps, First Class Mix, Oga Smash, New Mix.

STREAM

