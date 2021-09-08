RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

After getting called out by his wife, 2Face Idibia searches for true love on new single 'Searching' alongside Bongos Ikwue

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The music video for the song was shot in the beautiful city of Otukpo, Benue state, Nigeria.

2Baba featuring Bongos Ikwue - Searching. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: After getting called out by his wife, Annie Idibia on Instagram Stories, the legendary 2baba returns with a new single, where he is 'Searching' for a true love alongside the equally legendary Bongos Ikwue.

Artist: 2baba featuring Bongos Ikwue

Song Title: Searching

Genre: Afro-pop, Alternative

Album: TBD

Date of release: September 7, 2021

Label: Hypertek

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Unlimited LA

You can listen to the song below;

Searching - 2BABA ft. Bongos Ikwue

