Details/Takeaway: After getting called out by his wife, Annie Idibia on Instagram Stories, the legendary 2baba returns with a new single, where he is 'Searching' for a true love alongside the equally legendary Bongos Ikwue.
The music video for the song was shot in the beautiful city of Otukpo, Benue state, Nigeria.
Artist: 2baba featuring Bongos Ikwue
Song Title: Searching
Genre: Afro-pop, Alternative
Album: TBD
Date of release: September 7, 2021
Label: Hypertek
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Unlimited LA
You can listen to the song below;
