'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

According to Portable, Seyi Vibez is imitating Asake's style of music as well as his creative process. The trending artist recently released the music video for his hit single 'Chance' which was shot by TG Omori and according to Portable, this was a deliberate attempt to imitate Asake.

In the video, Portable proceeded to admonish Seyi Vibez and other artists to quit singing if they can't retain originality instead of employing imitation.

Portable's comments echo some of the sentiments that have been shared by fans across social media who also opine that Seyi Vibez was imitating Asake. The similarities in their sound and fashion have sparked this comparison with some fans going as far as debating on who is better.

Seyi Vibez is enjoying a sensational start to 2023 as he has released a new EP titled 'Memory Card'. He also teased new music the same day Asake released 'Yoga' his first single for 2023.