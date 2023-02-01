ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street music sensation Portable has scolded Afrobeats rave of the moment Seyi Vibez for copying the style of Afrobeats superstar Asake.

Portable, Seyi Vibez
Portable, Seyi Vibez

Details: On Tuesday, 1st January 2023, Portable went on another of his infamous rant on his Instagram handle where he called out red-hot artist Seyi Vibez for copying Asake's style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Portable, Seyi Vibez is imitating Asake's style of music as well as his creative process. The trending artist recently released the music video for his hit single 'Chance' which was shot by TG Omori and according to Portable, this was a deliberate attempt to imitate Asake.

In the video, Portable proceeded to admonish Seyi Vibez and other artists to quit singing if they can't retain originality instead of employing imitation.

Portable's comments echo some of the sentiments that have been shared by fans across social media who also opine that Seyi Vibez was imitating Asake. The similarities in their sound and fashion have sparked this comparison with some fans going as far as debating on who is better.

Seyi Vibez is enjoying a sensational start to 2023 as he has released a new EP titled 'Memory Card'. He also teased new music the same day Asake released 'Yoga' his first single for 2023.

From all indications, the comparison between the two will not be ending soon.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Rexxie

Rexxie teases 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Iyanya

Police spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka