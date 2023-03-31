Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album
Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy has released a new single titled 'Faraway'.
Recommended articles
Artist: Stonebwoy
Song Title: Faraway
Date of Release: March 31, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Producers: The Fanatix
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 19 seconds
Features: None
ADVERTISEMENT
Label/Distributor: Universal Music (Pty) Ltd
Details/Takeaway: Stonebwoy delivers a mesh of Amapiano and Dancehall as he showcases the different intersections between Dancehall and African music.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release
Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death
Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release
Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'
Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album
American Rich The Kid features Rema & Ayra Starr on new single 'Yeh Yeh'
Davido finally drops highly anticipated album 'Timeless'
I love Nana genuinely, says evicted BBTitans housemate BlaqBoi
Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song
Pulse Sports
Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative
Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers
NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic
Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern
ADVERTISEMENT