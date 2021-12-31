On December 30, 2021, Grammy-nominated Ghanaian superstar, Stonebwoy, took to his Instagram page to voice his displeasure towards the Nigerian music industry.
'Nigeria doesn't reciprocate the love it gets from Ghana,' Stonebwoy agrees with Shatta Wale
Nigerians have since been reacting to the drama.
While he took a different route to that of his frenemy, Shatta Wale, he ended up saying that, "My brother, Shatta Wale's approach might be wrong, but the topic of our brother nation, Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention."
