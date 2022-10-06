State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

In the sealed and stamped document declaring the day, the Governor mentioned that the recognition is in honor of Wizkid's achievements in music and his role as a cultural influencer.

The honor came after Wizkid became the first African artist to sell out the Skyway Theatre Minneapolis in 2019.

Pulse Nigeria

Since receiving the recognition, Wizkid has continued to record several feats including reaching the summit of the Billboard Hot 100, selling out the 02 Arena on three consecutive nights, winning a Grammy, and receiving an RIAA platinum plaque.