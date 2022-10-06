RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

The State of Minnesota USA is today, 6th October 2022 celebrating its annual Wizkid day. The celebration started 4 years ago when the Governor declared the 6th of October every year as the City's Wizkid Day.

Details: The state of Minnesota is celebrating the annual Wizkid Day 4 years after Governor Mark Dayton declared October 6th as the State's annual Wizkid Day.

In the sealed and stamped document declaring the day, the Governor mentioned that the recognition is in honor of Wizkid's achievements in music and his role as a cultural influencer.

The honor came after Wizkid became the first African artist to sell out the Skyway Theatre Minneapolis in 2019.

Since receiving the recognition, Wizkid has continued to record several feats including reaching the summit of the Billboard Hot 100, selling out the 02 Arena on three consecutive nights, winning a Grammy, and receiving an RIAA platinum plaque.

The state of Minnesota is an upper midwestern region of the United States. It is the 12th largest U.S. state in the area and the 22nd most populous.

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

